Man United’s transfer business in limbo as sale of club drags on

John Brewin
Manchester United fans display banners in protest of the Glazer family’s ownership of the club. Action Images via Reuters
Updated
58 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON – Should you be brave enough to dip into football social media this week, you might be forgiven for thinking Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is now the proud owner of Manchester United. In time, the Qatari may well become so but despite a couple of false alarms, minor developments at very best, both of which raised the share price on the New York Stock Exchange, the Sheikh and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain rival bidders, not preferred, exclusive bidders as some unsubstantiated reports claimed for Sheikh Jassim.

It’s a fluid situation, though stagnant is also fitting. It has dragged on since November. Meanwhile, on the socials, a culture war takes place and the debate over whether foreign fans or those with a Manchester postcode matter more. The truth, in commercial terms, is that both matter, and there will be those of you in Singapore who are probably far more dedicated to the club than someone who merely has to negotiate the Metrolink or Greater Manchester’s motorways to get to Old Trafford. 

