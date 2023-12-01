Manchester United playing well despite defeats, says manager Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Manchester United and Newcastle United will aim to bounce back from painful Champions League outings when they meet at St James’ Park on Dec 2 for what is expected to be a thrilling English Premier League clash.
The Red Devils were once again exposed for their inability to see games out, as they allowed a 3-1 lead to slip in a 3-3 draw against Turkish side Galatasaray in midweek.
The Magpies, meanwhile, were denied a win over Paris Saint-Germain, but only because a highly controversial penalty for a handball rescued the French giants in their 1-1 stalemate.
United are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League, but manager Erik ten Hag believes that his team played well and has called on his players to keep up the positive mindset and performance.
“On Wednesday, we played very good. Also in Copenhagen, even in Bayern Munich we played very good (both 4-3 losses). But we have to do some things better,” the 53-year-old Dutchman said.
“Eliminate individual errors, transition (more effectively) but I know we can sort this out and I would be more concerned if we didn’t play well.”
The former Ajax Amsterdam manager also backed goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was at fault for two of the Galatasaray goals.
“He’s doing well, but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it,” ten Hag said.
United start the weekend in sixth in the Premier League, an improvement after their poor start to the season.
The Red Devils seemed to have turned the corner after last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Everton marked their third league win in a row with three clean sheets.
Ten Hag’s men have also won their last four away games in the English top flight.
However, the draw with Galatasaray was yet another wake-up call and the United boss will be wary of Newcastle, who are in seventh and are a much stronger proposition than Everton, Luton Town and Fulham.
Since beating the Magpies in the League Cup final last season, United have lost twice against Eddie Howe’s men – a 2-0 league loss at St James’ Park in April before a 3-0 League Cup defeat at Old Trafford in November.
Howe will now be seeking to win three times in a row over United for the first time in 101 years.
“I really respect them, it’s a difficult team to play but it’s a good challenge. We have to rise to the occasion, be on our best against them because the way they play is very organised,” ten Hag added.
He will have to make do without the injured Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will be eager to return to St James’ Park following their Parc des Prince controversy.
It is at home where they find themselves playing their best football – they crushed Chelsea 4-1 the last time out.
The Magpies have now won five Premier League home games in a row, keeping four successive clean sheets in front of their fans.
“The fact we are at home (is a big thing). We love playing at home anyway, and it is an evening kick-off, which are always more special at St James’ (Park),” said Howe.
On United, he added: “They are an outstanding team and I think these games against the bigger clubs are always very difficult and always decided by fine margins.
“In big moments, you are looking for big players to step up and potentially win you the game. I think that is the situation we are in and we know we are going to have to be at our very best to win.”
The Newcastle treatment room is packed, with Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Dan Burn all out of contention.