Manchester United playing well despite defeats, says manager Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Manchester United and Newcastle United will aim to bounce back from painful Champions League outings when they meet at St James’ Park on Dec 2 for what is expected to be a thrilling English Premier League clash.

The Red Devils were once again exposed for their inability to see games out, as they allowed a 3-1 lead to slip in a 3-3 draw against Turkish side Galatasaray in midweek.

The Magpies, meanwhile, were denied a win over Paris Saint-Germain, but only because a highly controversial penalty for a handball rescued the French giants in their 1-1 stalemate.

United are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League, but manager Erik ten Hag believes that his team played well and has called on his players to keep up the positive mindset and performance.

“On Wednesday, we played very good. Also in Copenhagen, even in Bayern Munich we played very good (both 4-3 losses). But we have to do some things better,” the 53-year-old Dutchman said.

“Eliminate individual errors, transition (more effectively) but I know we can sort this out and I would be more concerned if we didn’t play well.”

The former Ajax Amsterdam manager also backed goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was at fault for two of the Galatasaray goals.

“He’s doing well, but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it,” ten Hag said.

United start the weekend in sixth in the Premier League, an improvement after their poor start to the season.

The Red Devils seemed to have turned the corner after last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Everton marked their third league win in a row with three clean sheets.

Ten Hag’s men have also won their last four away games in the English top flight.

However, the draw with Galatasaray was yet another wake-up call and the United boss will be wary of Newcastle, who are in seventh and are a much stronger proposition than Everton, Luton Town and Fulham.

Since beating the Magpies in the League Cup final last season, United have lost twice against Eddie Howe’s men – a 2-0 league loss at St James’ Park in April before a 3-0 League Cup defeat at Old Trafford in November.

Howe will now be seeking to win three times in a row over United for the first time in 101 years.