Man United move up to third with 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace

LONDON – It was not too long ago that Manchester United were looking lost under Ruben Amorim and did not know the best way to get through the season amid their struggles.

Out went the Portuguese and in came Michael Carrick to steady the ship.

The caretaker manager, a former club captain and coach, has since done way more than what was expected of him and even has the Red Devils fighting for a Champions League spot.

On March 1, United moved up to third place in the Premier League – ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference – following a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Carrick has now six wins and one draw since he took charge in January.

Palace started the game strongly at Old Trafford, with Maxence Lacroix powering a header into the net from a corner as early as the fourth minute after losing his marker Leny Yoro.

Oliver Glasner’s men were buoyed and Ismaila Sarr continued the momentum by latching onto a loose pass inside the box in the 12th minute and releasing a thunderous shot towards goal.

However, United goalkeeper Senne Lammens anticipated the strike and made a brilliant save.

United were sloppy in possession and could not find their rhythm. Their game plan was further disrupted in the 24th minute when left-back Luke Shaw had to go off injured and be replaced by Noussair Mazraoui.

The home side finally upped their intensity shortly before half-time, with in-form striker Benjamin Sesko attempting to head home following a precise Bruno Fernandes cross, but his effort was calmly saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Building on that, United nearly equalised in the 41st minute when Fernandes fired a shot from a free kick. Henderson pulled off a great save to stop it from hitting the roof of the net.

The Red Devils went into the break knowing that things had to change, with Carrick running into the dressing room for his team talk in a display of urgency.

United returned with intent and Sesko had a shot blocked just two minutes after the restart following a run into the box by fellow attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The equaliser finally came in the 56th minute via a Fernandes penalty after Lacroix pulled down Matheus Cunha in the box, resulting in a red card as the Palace defender was also deemed to be denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

With a man down, Palace were stretched and that allowed Fernandes to shoot from the edge of the box in the 64th minute but the ball flew narrowly past the right post.

The United captain then immediately turned provider a minute later as his cross whipped into the box was met by the head of Sesko to make it 2-1. It was his 13th assist of the season.

According to Opta statistics, the Portuguese has scored and assisted in 18 different Premier League matches for United, overtaking David Beckham (17) and now trailing Wayne Rooney (35) and Ryan Giggs (22).

With that goal, Slovenian star Sesko has now scored three goals in three consecutive matches and four goals in his last five – he started against Palace but came off the bench in his previous four matches.

United kept the pressure on and nearly made it 3-1 when Casemiro’s first-time volley in the 74th minute was just saved by Henderson.

It was all one-way traffic and Amad Diallo, who came on for Sesko, had a good chance to put the game to bed in the 80th minute but he could not generate enough power to beat Henderson.

The Ivorian forward tried again in stoppage time with a better shot this time but again he was denied by Palace’s No. 1.

There were no more goals and it was mission complete for Europe-bound United, as Carrick continued his remarkable run to bolster his chances of becoming the team’s next permanent manager.