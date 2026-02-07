Man United make hay after Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero sees red

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Manchester United profited from Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero’s red card to stretch their perfect start under interim manager Michael Carrick to four games, following a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Feb 7.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes ended an eight-game winless run against Spurs for the Red Devils, who cemented their position in the top four for now.

A place in the top five is likely to secure a place in next season’s Champions League due to the strong performance of English sides in European competition.

Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League through their league position have long since disappeared as another damaging defeat for Thomas Frank leaves his team in 14th.

“It was an open game. We looked dangerous from the start, it was really pleasing but we had to solve a few things. The second half we managed it really well, a really positive day,” said Carrick, who also reserved special praise for captain Fernandes.

“(Bruno) has offered the club so much. He’s a team player, gives so much to the group... he cares a lot about the club and the team, that’s clear to see.”

On the victory, he said: “Supporters should be leaving the stadium in really good spirits and looking forward to coming back, that’s our job to provide that. So to be in a position to do that today and in the last few weeks has been great and we’ve got to keep building on that.”

There could be lasting consequences for Romero after his ill-discipline cost his side just days after a social media outburst aimed at the club’s hierarchy.

Frank said the Argentine international had been “dealt with internally” after he described Tottenham’s threadbare squad as “disgraceful” following the closure of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old will now be suspended for four matches after his second red card of the season and sixth of his Spurs career.

The centre-back lunged in to catch Casemiro on the ankle on 29 minutes after playing himself into trouble just outside the Tottenham box. A straight red was given.

United had been the better side during the opening half hour even against 11 men and made their numerical advantage count.

Mbeumo stroked into the bottom corner for his third goal in four games since Carrick took charge after a clever corner involving Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo freed the Cameroonian at the edge of the box.

Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha had goals ruled out for offside as the home side dominated but had to wait until nine minutes from time to make the points safe.

Fernandes showed Romero how to lead from the front with another fine individual display. The United captain prodded in Diogo Dalot’s cross at the back post for his 200th goal or assist in 314 games for the club.

“It’s incredible... when you win games everything looks brighter,” said Fernandes.

“Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility, freedom on the pitch. I was sure he could be a great manager and he is showing it. This is a massive club and everyone knows the expectations. Michael knows what it takes and that adds something special to the team.”

According to Opta statistics, his 314 games to reach 200 goal involvements (104 goals, 96 assists) for the club is just behind Wayne Rooney (133 goals, 67 assists), who reached the mark in 295 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo (144 goals, 56 assists) is third on the list on 339 games.

Carrick said before the game that United cannot afford to rush their choice of a new permanent manager.

But the former midfielder and captain, who enjoyed a stellar playing career at Old Trafford, is making his case for that job as he continues overseeing United’s stunning turnaround in fortunes since the departure of Ruben Amorim last month.

As for Spurs boss Frank, he said he was proud of his players despite the defeat.

“After the red card... The resilience, staying in the game mentality, still being a threat at times trying to create something. Very proud of them,” the Dane said.

On the Romero incident, he added: “There is no intention to do the follow through and get a red. He clearly goes for the ball. Unfortunately, the way the rules are, it becomes a red. Cristian apologised to his teammates in the dressing room.” AFP