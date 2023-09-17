Man United humbled at home by Brighton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 16, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Ansu Fati shoots at goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 16, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele celebrates after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 16, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana celebrate after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 16, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour in action with Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri REUTERS/Molly Darlington
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United slipped to their third defeat of the Premier League season as an impressive Brighton & Hove Albion left Old Trafford with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Despite making a bright start, United fell behind in the 20th minute when Danny Welbeck slotted home against his former club when left unmarked in the penalty area.

United responded well and thought they had levelled just before the break through big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund, on his full debut, but the ball was adjudged to be out of play when Marcus Rashford pulled the ball back to the Dane.

Brighton fully capitalised on that VAR reprieve, however, as fine goals from Pascal Gross early in the second half and a Joao Pedro strike brought groans of dismay all around Old Trafford.

Substitute Hannibal Mejbri did get one back for the hosts with 18 minutes left but Brighton held on with ease to move up to third in the standings on 12 points from five matches. United dropped to 12th on six points. REUTERS

