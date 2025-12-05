Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling West Ham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier League standings when they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at Old Trafford on Dec 4, a result which keeps the visitors in the relegation zone.

After a scrappy goalless opening half, the hosts took the lead in the 58th minute when a deflected shot fell to Diogo Dalot who made no mistake from close to the penalty spot.

The game looked to be petering out to a narrow win for the home side but when a Jarred Bowen header was cleared off the line, Soungoutou Magassa pounced to equalise seven minutes from time.

Man United are eighth in the standings on 22 points, while West Ham remain 18th on 12 points, two adrift of Leeds United in 17th spot. REUTERS