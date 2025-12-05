Straitstimes.com header logo

Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling West Ham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring their first goal with Matheus Cunha.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring the equaliser with Matheus Cunha.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier League standings when they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at Old Trafford on Dec 4, a result which keeps the visitors in the relegation zone.

After a scrappy goalless opening half, the hosts took the lead in the 58th minute when a deflected shot fell to Diogo Dalot who made no mistake from close to the penalty spot.

The game looked to be petering out to a narrow win for the home side but when a Jarred Bowen header was cleared off the line, Soungoutou Magassa pounced to equalise seven minutes from time.

Man United are eighth in the standings on 22 points, while West Ham remain 18th on 12 points, two adrift of Leeds United in 17th spot. REUTERS

More on this topic
Mohamed Salah does not have ‘unlimited credit’ at Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk says
Enzo Maresca blasts ‘very poor’ Chelsea after damaging Premier League loss to Leeds
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.