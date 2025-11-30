Manchester United hand Crystal Palace first home Premier League loss since February

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim credited an improved second-half intensity for the come-from-behind 2-1 English Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Nov 30.

Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck after the break as the Red Devils ended the hosts’ nine-month unbeaten Premier League run at Selhurst Park.

United, who tasted victory for only the second time in their last 12 away games, climbed above Palace into sixth in the table on 21 points as Oliver Glasner’s team dropped to seventh on 20.

Amorim told TNT: “We had more intensity in the second half. The opponent was more tired. Josh (Zirkzee) controlled the ball different. We won second balls.

“Set pieces are so important in our league, to open the game. If you don’t work on set pieces, you are losing the game already. It’s important to win every game.

“Today is proof that if you play the same way, but increase the way you fight for every ball, the small details – the pass, the move – with a different pace, we can beat anyone.”

Palace were first on the scoresheet when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Leny Yoro's reckless tackle. Mateta had to retake the penalty after a double touch on his first attempt, but he sent Senne Lammens the wrong way again.

United were a different team after the break, and Zirkzee, starting in place of injured Matheus Cunha, levelled in the 54th minute with his first league goal in almost a year.

Zirkzee chested down a free kick before firing home from a difficult angle into the far corner past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

On his first league goal in 24 matches, the Dutchman said: “It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and if you don’t score in that time, there is pressure. But I’m surrounded by good people supporting me, and I’m thankful for then. It’s a good environment.”

Mount then struck the winner nine minutes later when a free kick was touched into his path and he unleashed a low shot that found its way through a sea of Palace legs.

Said Mount: “We have not found it easy away from home. We needed to bounce back after Monday’s game (a 1-0 loss against 10-man Everton).

“It was about reacting in the changing room... We did that, we were at it. The win for massive but also for me to play the full game. I haven’t done that in a while. I’m feeling good.”

The game was evenly matched with both sides taking 13 shots.

United midfielder Casemiro had a brilliant early chance with several swipes at the ball from close range but Henderson managed to keep the ball out of his net.

Palace, whose three-game run of clean sheets in the league ended, had one final chance with a free kick just outside United’s box, but it was blocked.

The final whistle sounded seconds later and although the performance was far from vintage United, it was an improvement on the defeat by Everton at Old Trafford that ended their five-game unbeaten run.

United defender Lisandro Martinez was a late substitute in his first game since tearing knee ligaments in February.

Glasner, meanwhile, lamented the lack of investment in the summer, particularly with their more hectic schedule due to European football. They were in Conference League action against Strasbourg three days earlier.

Said Glasner: “Tough defeat to lose the game with two set plays. We weren’t sharp enough. The second goal was terrible, I have watched it back and it took us too long to get back into shape. You can see that the energy levels is not top after the schedule that we have. We have to accept it.

“We missed something in the summer. Until now, I have not talked about it. The right answer was to invest and not save. We have a chance to play an even better season. We saved and didn’t get the right support.” REUTERS