Man United forced to be ‘creative’ by financial rule restrictions

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that he will have to be “creative” after financial restrictions ensured he could not add another striker during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were unable to add to their squad with the club close to the limits of spending imposed by the English Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), after splashing out over £200 million (S$339 million) in the previous summer window.

“I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra,” said ten Hag, after United snatched a 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek and as he looked ahead to their home league clash against West Ham United on Feb 4.

“Because with the injury of (Anthony) Martial we don’t really have a backup there (for Rasmus Hojlund), but it was not possible because we have to match the FFP (financial fair play) rules.

“We have Omari (Forson), we have Amad Diallo, of course we have (Marcus) Rashford who can play there. But, yeah, we have to be a little bit creative if it’s regarding the No. 9 position.”

It was a quiet window all round in the Premier League with English clubs spending just a combined £100 million with many constrained by PSR.

Everton were docked 10 points earlier this season for exceeding the permitted losses of £105 million over a three-year period at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Toffees were then charged for a second time for the assessment period ending 2022-23, alongside Nottingham Forest who breached the same rules.

“There are some disadvantages on FFP,” ten Hag added.

“So, to make space for FFP, you actually have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don’t think that’s the way how you build a team.”

The United boss also gave an update on the status of his injured players.

Sofyan Amrabat could be available for selection after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, while Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are still out.

Victor Lindelof is back in team training while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also close to fitness.

One player who ten Hag can rely on is the impressive 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who scored the winner against Wolves with a brilliant solo run and finish in the 97th minute that led Hojlund to lavish praise on his teammate.