Man United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh Jassim in club sale, say sources

LONDON – Manchester United are negotiating granting exclusivity to Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani in talks to sell the club for more than US$6 billion (S$8 billion), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

While a deal remains uncertain, the development represents a major milestone in the efforts of Sheikh Jassim – the son of a former Qatar prime minister – to take over the iconic sports brand.

Members of the Glazer family, who each own minority stakes in United amounting to 69 per cent, would be cashing out completely as part of the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

The Qatari offer, for 100 per cent of the club including the 31 per cent that is floated on the New York Stock Exchange, is viewed by the Glazers more favourably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer Ineos.

Ratcliffe’s offer envisions the unpopular Glazers keeping some stakes in United, which will not go down well with fans.

United would not be allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period. It could not be learnt how long this period may last, according to Reuters’ M&A (merges and acquisitions) editor Anirban Sen.

The sources cautioned that the situation remained fluid and a new bid from Ratcliffe could still prevent Sheikh Jassim from securing exclusivity.

The Glazers are understood to value United at £6 billion (S$10.3 billion) and American merchant bank the Raine Group was brought in last November to oversee the process.

Representatives for United did not respond to requests for comment, while AFP reported that a source close to Sheikh Jassim said that the Qatari bidders were still awaiting clarity from the club.

Before the news by Reuters broke, former United defender Rio Ferdinand – who seemingly has insider information – backed the Qatar bid in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“The Man United takeover is imminent,” he said.

“We are hearing the Qatari bid is the one that has been accepted, the one that is imminent and the one that is going to go through. Hallelujah, man. I cannot wait. Please let this happen.”