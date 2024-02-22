Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff

Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Manchester United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 18, 2024 Manchester United's Luke Shaw walks off the pitch to be substituted due to injury REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 06:31 AM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 06:20 AM

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United defender Luke Shaw's Premier League season could be over due to a muscle injury that is expected to sideline him for several months, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who missed three months this season due to injury and has played only 15 games across all competitions, limped off during United's 2-1 victory at Luton Town on Sunday.

"Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months," the United said.

Shaw's injury is a big blow for United who are sixth in the league and chasing a top-four finish. The injury could also impact his chances of playing for England side in this year's European Championship. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top