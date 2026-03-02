Man United climb to third in table with come-from-behind win over Palace

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, March 1 - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty before delivering a freekick that Benjamin Sesko nodded home for a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Crystal Palace that moved the hosts into third in the Premier League standings on Sunday.

Interim boss Michael Carrick's unbeaten run since his appointment in mid-January stretched to seven matches, his side now sitting on 51 points from 28 games. Palace slumped to 14th, stuck on 35.

United looked sluggish to begin with as Palace struck after four minutes, Maxence Lacroix muscling past Leny Yoro to power home a header from a corner, the earliest goal the home side have conceded all season.

United improved after the break and in the 57th minute, Fernandes hauled them level from the spot after Matheus Cunha was dragged down by Lacroix, who was shown a red card. Eight minutes later Sesko completed the turnaround, leaping to head home Fernandes' freekick. REUTERS