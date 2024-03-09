Man United bounce back against Everton thanks to two penalties

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team are “back” in the top-four chase after they defeated Everton 2-0 in their English Premier League match at Old Trafford on March 9.
The Toffees paid for conceding two first-half penalties to Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, as the Red Devils bounced back to winning ways to keep alive their Champions League hopes.
The victory meant that ten Hag’s team remain sixth but, with 47 points, they crept closer to fourth-placed Aston Villa – who have a game in hand – on 55.
Fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Villa on March 10, have 50 points and two games in hand.
“Every game you have to win, so every game is a must-win,” said ten Hag on TNT Sports. “We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens.
“We could have scored three or four goals, we defended very well and (we were good) with our attacks and counter-attacks.
“We could have been a bit better in the build-up. We could have been calmer and more composed on the ball.”
Back-to-back losses to Fulham and Manchester City had dented a charge from ten Hag’s men.
But, with Villa and Tottenham facing off a day later, the Red Devils made the most of Everton’s mistakes to close in on their rivals for a Champions League return.
Alejandro Garnacho scored a goal of the season contender when the sides last met in November with a stunning overhead kick. The 19-year-old was again the difference as it was his quick feet that provoked both spot kicks.
James Tarkowski was the first Everton defender lured into a mistimed challenge on 10 minutes and Fernandes rolled home his eighth goal of the season.
According to the United website, the Portuguese midfielder is now the club’s all-time leading scorer from penalties with 29 conversions, one ahead of Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Scoring goals has been Everton’s shortfall all season and it was a familiar tale for the Toffees, who have now extended their winless Premier League run to 11 games.
They had chances but could not convert and soon trailed by two due to another self-inflicted blow.
Garnacho danced through a series of challenges on the edge of the box before he was chopped down by Ben Godfrey.
Just like he did at Goodison Park earlier in the season, Fernandes passed over penalty duties to Rashford.
Jordan Pickford was unable to deny his England international teammate as Rashford fired home his fifth goal in nine Premier League games.
Despite his contributions, Garnacho was also wasteful with a couple of chances to add a goal to his impressive day. But he was nonetheless proud of his performance.
“I think it is very important to win the games. We want to be in the Champions League next season, so I am very happy,” said the Argentinian on TNT Sports.
“Every game is a final. We are Manchester United so the job needs to be done.
“The manager always wants me to go one v one, shoot and dribble. I won two penalties today and I am happy to help the team. I am very proud.”
United did not score in the second half and were bailed out by Everton being even more toothless up front.
For the 16th time in 28 league games this season, the Red Devils allowed 16 or more shots on their goal. But Everton failed to make any of their 20 efforts count.
And they nearly conceded a third penalty in stoppage time when Rashford was swiped out by Jarrad Branthwaite, but the offside flag came to Everton’s rescue.
“Same old, same old unfortunately. We have done so many things right but no goals,” said Everton boss Sean Dyche, whose team have scored 29 goals in 28 league games.
“It’s hard to explain. Sometimes we need that fight and desire to get that extra inch to score.” REUTERS, AFP