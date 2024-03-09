Man United bounce back against Everton thanks to two penalties

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team are “back” in the top-four chase after they defeated Everton 2-0 in their English Premier League match at Old Trafford on March 9.

The Toffees paid for conceding two first-half penalties to Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, as the Red Devils bounced back to winning ways to keep alive their Champions League hopes.

The victory meant that ten Hag’s team remain sixth but, with 47 points, they crept closer to fourth-placed Aston Villa – who have a game in hand – on 55.

Fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Villa on March 10, have 50 points and two games in hand.

“Every game you have to win, so every game is a must-win,” said ten Hag on TNT Sports. “We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens.

“We could have scored three or four goals, we defended very well and (we were good) with our attacks and counter-attacks.

“We could have been a bit better in the build-up. We could have been calmer and more composed on the ball.”

Back-to-back losses to Fulham and Manchester City had dented a charge from ten Hag’s men.

But, with Villa and Tottenham facing off a day later, the Red Devils made the most of Everton’s mistakes to close in on their rivals for a Champions League return.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a goal of the season contender when the sides last met in November with a stunning overhead kick. The 19-year-old was again the difference as it was his quick feet that provoked both spot kicks.

James Tarkowski was the first Everton defender lured into a mistimed challenge on 10 minutes and Fernandes rolled home his eighth goal of the season.

According to the United website, the Portuguese midfielder is now the club’s all-time leading scorer from penalties with 29 conversions, one ahead of Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Scoring goals has been Everton’s shortfall all season and it was a familiar tale for the Toffees, who have now extended their winless Premier League run to 11 games.

They had chances but could not convert and soon trailed by two due to another self-inflicted blow.