Man United boss Erik ten Hag calls for support for Marcus Rashford

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed the much-criticised Marcus Rashford, ahead of their English Premier League clash against Burnley at Old Trafford on April 27.

The 26-year-old forward, who has scored just seven league goals all season, took to social media in the early hours of April 26 to call out “months of abuse” in a message to his critics.

When asked about the situation later in the day, ten Hag said: “I’ve a lot of sympathy for Rashy, of course.

“Last year, he had a brilliant season, he scored 30 goals. This season, he didn’t give the performances and people have been very critical. But we have to back him to get back to the levels of last year.

“I think he needs the support. We all know what he’s capable of, we all have to support and push him.”

Rashford missed the 4-2 win over Sheffield United in midweek due to injury and could be a doubt against Burnley.

The Red Devils will be hoping to make it successive league wins for the first time since the middle of February, amid an underperforming season.

Their latest victory meant that they returned to sixth spot.

But they are 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa – albeit with a game in hand – and are nearly out of Champions League qualification with five fixtures left.

“I think the fans are behind us always. Wednesday was louder than I have heard,” insisted ten Hag, whose side have lost 12 of their 33 league games this campaign.

The United boss, who himself is also under pressure, will still aim to make it to the top four somehow, while also knowing that there is still a chance for silverware with an FA Cup final date with Manchester City on May 25.

For now though, the focus is solely on the league.

United have won nine of their 16 Premier League matches at home but have also lost five times, and will need to be wary of the visitors.

Burnley, who head into the clash on the back of a 4-1 win at Sheffield last weekend, have been playing better on their travels than at Turf Moor – they won 13 of their 23 points on the road.

Ten Hag confirmed that Mason Mount is fit to be involved, while a crowded treatment room includes Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane.

Following their win over Sheffield, Burnley have now lost just one of their last seven league games.

But Vincent Kompany’s side are 19th on 23 points, three behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

“Game by game at this moment, (every game is) one opportunity to fight,” the manager said about battling relegation.