Man United boss Erik ten Hag calls for ‘spirit and passion’ ahead of FA Cup clash against Forest

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that it is “unacceptable” that his side lack spirit, as he hopes to get back to winning ways when they travel to Nottingham Forest for their FA Cup fifth-round match on Feb 28.
The Red Devils beat Newport County 4-2 in the fourth round in January, before going on a four-game winning run in the English Premier League. But a lacklustre display on Feb 24 halted that streak as they lost 2-1 at home to Fulham, a defeat that left them eight points off Aston Villa in fourth.
Ten Hag will be looking to focus on the FA Cup and crucially on how to improve his team’s industry, before their big league clash with rivals Manchester City on March 3.
“I was not pleased with the performance with the defending (against Fulham), especially on the left side, how we did the pressing because they came out (at us), especially in the first half an hour,” said the under-fire Dutchman, amid rumours the club are looking to replace him with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi.
“Several times on the left side and that can’t happen and that has to do with willingness, spirit, passion. That was in the previous weeks very good for this team and therefore, we won football games.
“I know footballers are not robots, sometimes they have bad days. But it can’t be, it’s unacceptable, we have to do better tomorrow but in the weeks before we have done very well.”
United are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for a record 48th time. They are tied with Everton on 47 last-eight appearances in the competition.
However, ten Hag will be wary that his team had already suffered a defeat at the City Ground this season, when they lost 2-1 in the league in December.
The last time that United lost consecutive away games against Forest in all competitions was in 1984.
Ten Hag will have to make do without the injured Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, and United’s main striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Marcus Rashford offered little threat as the focal point of the team’s attack against Fulham, and it remains to be seen if the United boss will stick with the forward up front.
On his own job security, ten Hag added: “About future? I know the future. But also, I have to look at today and we have to work on the team’s development and progress and, of course, to win every game.”
Forest lost 4-2 at Aston Villa on Feb 24, meaning that they have won just twice in 10 games since they defeated United in December, excluding their penalty shootout victory over Bristol City in the fourth round.
Nuno Espirito Santo will be without the injured Nuno Tavares, Ola Aina, Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare and Chris Wood.
“They’re a very good team. We are going to face a tough opponent on Wednesday,” said the Forest manager.
“(The win over United in December) is useful for us to look at... we want to go for the game, continue in the FA Cup and give big joy to our fantastic fans.
“Playing at the City Ground for us is huge. We have to use this fantastic energy that we have from the stands.”