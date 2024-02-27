Man United boss Erik ten Hag calls for ‘spirit and passion’ ahead of FA Cup clash against Forest

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that it is “unacceptable” that his side lack spirit, as he hopes to get back to winning ways when they travel to Nottingham Forest for their FA Cup fifth-round match on Feb 28.

The Red Devils beat Newport County 4-2 in the fourth round in January, before going on a four-game winning run in the English Premier League. But a lacklustre display on Feb 24 halted that streak as they lost 2-1 at home to Fulham, a defeat that left them eight points off Aston Villa in fourth.

Ten Hag will be looking to focus on the FA Cup and crucially on how to improve his team’s industry, before their big league clash with rivals Manchester City on March 3.

“I was not pleased with the performance with the defending (against Fulham), especially on the left side, how we did the pressing because they came out (at us), especially in the first half an hour,” said the under-fire Dutchman, amid rumours the club are looking to replace him with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi.

“Several times on the left side and that can’t happen and that has to do with willingness, spirit, passion. That was in the previous weeks very good for this team and therefore, we won football games.

“I know footballers are not robots, sometimes they have bad days. But it can’t be, it’s unacceptable, we have to do better tomorrow but in the weeks before we have done very well.”

United are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for a record 48th time. They are tied with Everton on 47 last-eight appearances in the competition.

However, ten Hag will be wary that his team had already suffered a defeat at the City Ground this season, when they lost 2-1 in the league in December.

The last time that United lost consecutive away games against Forest in all competitions was in 1984.

Ten Hag will have to make do without the injured Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, and United’s main striker Rasmus Hojlund.