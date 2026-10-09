Man United boss Carrick urges quick resolution to Man City charges case

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MANCHESTER, England, Oct 9 - Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick called for a swift resolution to Manchester City's financial charges case on Friday, saying the long-running process had raised many questions and affected him personally.

Last month, an independent commission found City guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over nine seasons, between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns, as well as three of four charges concerning their failure to cooperate with the investigation.

City, who currently top the Premier league table as the only side with a perfect record after five matches, have denied wrongdoing and lodged an appeal.

Carrick spent 12 years at United from 2006 to 2018, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among numerous honours, before taking charge in January following Ruben Amorim's departure.

During his playing career, the 45-year-old former midfielder lost out in two title races won by City, including the 2011-12 campaign when United fell short on goal difference after Sergio Aguero's dramatic title-clinching goal on the final day.

"Very difficult to say in many ways," Carrick told a press conference when asked about the City charges.

"It's thrown up a lot of questions, some have had answers, some haven't. As it's still ongoing, and we don't know how long it's going to go, there's only so much I can say.

"Certainly I've got my own questions about it, it's affected me personally in different ways over a period of time. But as the case is going now I don't know where that stands and how it's going to end up, so we'll just have to wait and see.

"What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted I think for everyone's benefit is essential."

Asked if he wants the titles United missed out on, Carrick said he would reserve judgement until the process was complete.

"I think regardless of anything, a medal anyway, in any sport in history, I think later on you get the medal and it's proven at different times," the Englishman added.

"It's the moment that you strive for to win and achieve in that moment, so the medal here or there, not getting blase about it, but that doesn't bring the feeling of when you initially win or you don't win. That's essentially what we're all in it for."

Twelfth-placed United host bottom side Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and have several injury concerns.

"It's a bit mixed really through the internationals," Carrick said. "(Wing back) Patrick Dorgu came off and it looks like he'll be out probably for a number of weeks.

"(Defender) Noussair Mazraoui came off and took a knock. He's not quite right yet, we'll have to see how he is."

He added that Carlos Baleba was improving, while fellow midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, winger Amad Diallo and forward Marcus Rashford had resumed limited training. Striker Benjamin Sesko remains further away from a return. REUTERS