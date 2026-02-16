Straitstimes.com header logo

Man United beat London City, Man City stay top of WSL

Feb 15 - Defender Millie Turner scored a 79th-minute winner as Manchester United beat London City Lionesses 2-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday, but they remain eight points behind rivals Manchester City, who thumped Leicester City 6-0 on Friday.

With six league games to play, City top the standings on 42 points with United second on 34, and reigning champions Chelsea a point further back in third thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Liverpool.

The day's entertainment was to be found in Birmingham and it had a distinctly Scandinavian feel as Norwegians Signe Gaupset, Cathinka Tandberg (twice) and Julie Blakstad all got on the scoresheet for visitors Tottenham Hotspur in a 7-3 thrashing of Aston Villa.

The win moves Spurs up to fifth spot, level with fourth-placed Arsenal on 29 points after the Gunners' game away to Brighton &amp; Hove Albion was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Everton made sure there was no let-up for West Ham United's woes with a 1-0 win at home over the Londoners to leave the Hammers 10th in the 12-team league on 11 points, one ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Leicester, with the bottom side facing a relegation playoff at the end of the season. REUTERS

