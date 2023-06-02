Man United a ‘completely different’ team, warns Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players to be wary of a “different” Manchester United as he prepares to face their rivals in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

City will arrive at Wembley hoping to complete the second part of their incredible bid to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season.

Guardiola’s side clinched a fifth league title in six seasons with three games to spare, giving the City boss an opportunity to rest key players and fine-tune his tactics ahead of the two matches that will define their season.

After facing United in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, City will then travel to Istanbul to play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

For now, Guardiola has only one thing on his mind.

“It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else (to think about),” he said on Friday.

“A final is special for itself but United from the last four, five, six months are a completely different team. Now I have the feeling that from the beginning of the season, they are different and they have improved.