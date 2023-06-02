Man United a ‘completely different’ team, warns Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players to be wary of a “different” Manchester United as he prepares to face their rivals in Saturday’s FA Cup final.
City will arrive at Wembley hoping to complete the second part of their incredible bid to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season.
Guardiola’s side clinched a fifth league title in six seasons with three games to spare, giving the City boss an opportunity to rest key players and fine-tune his tactics ahead of the two matches that will define their season.
After facing United in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, City will then travel to Istanbul to play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.
For now, Guardiola has only one thing on his mind.
“It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else (to think about),” he said on Friday.
“A final is special for itself but United from the last four, five, six months are a completely different team. Now I have the feeling that from the beginning of the season, they are different and they have improved.
“It’s United so the qualities of players have always been there.
“I don’t know (what United manager Erik ten Hag would do). If he does (something different), then we will have to read it as best as possible in the first five or 10 minutes.”
United are the only other English club to have won all three major trophies in one campaign and ten Hag’s men would dearly love to stop City moving closer to matching their achievement.
Inter, who are third in a relatively weak Serie A, will be underdogs against City next week.
In that regard, United should pose a sterner threat and Guardiola is well aware that the Red Devils have enough quality to hurt them if they are not at their best.
Guardiola personally watched United’s recent 4-1 rout of Chelsea, while memories of City’s 2-1 loss at Old Trafford in January still haunt the Spaniard.
“I saw their game against Chelsea. I was really impressed and I have started to review what they did to us in the game at Old Trafford,” he said.
“As in the past, we have to be careful.
“I would be careful anyway but, after their games recently, we are going to prepare the best we can.”
Despite Guardiola’s caution, City have every reason to believe they will lift the FA Cup for the second time in the Spaniard’s reign.
City, who thrashed United 6-3 in October, reeled off a blistering streak of 12 successive league victories to land a third consecutive title.
Last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Brentford, in which Guardiola fielded a weakened team, was their first defeat in 26 games in all competitions.
Inevitably, Erling Haaland will be City’s key man at the end of a brilliant first season in England.
The Norway striker has scored 52 goals in all competitions, including a single-season record 36 in the Premier League and a hat-trick in the 6-3 win over United.
Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish are minor doubts but Guardiola confirmed they are “more or less fine”. AFP