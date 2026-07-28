Straitstimes.com header logo

Man City's Rodri undergoes back surgery

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain's Rodri during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain's Rodri during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

July 28 - Spain midfielder Rodri has undergone minor back surgery, his Premier League club Manchester City said on Tuesday.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who was named the player of the tournament as he captained Spain to World Cup glory this month, had been experiencing discomfort in his back before finally opting for surgery.

"The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation," City said in a statement.

City did not give a timeline for his return but British media reported he may miss the start of the league season which kicks off on August 21.

The 30-year-old Rodri, who has suffered serious knee injuries during his career, has one year left on his City contract and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. REUTERS

See more on

Spain

World Cup

Manchester City

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.