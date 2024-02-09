Man City's Ake strikes a chord in school piano project

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 31, 2024 Manchester City's Nathan Ake reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is taking part in an initiative called "Playing for Change" to donate electric pianos to disadvantaged schools around the city.

The 28-year-old Dutch international learned to play the piano during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and has spoken about how his new hobby has positively impacted his life.

"Learning to play piano has offered me so many positives - from supporting my mental health, to helping me wind down from football," Ake said.

  Ake visited the East Manchester Academy as part of the project supported by national charity "Restore the Music" which aims to enhance access to music education in under-privileged schools.

In collaboration with Casio Music UK, six schools in Manchester will receive 10 pianos. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top