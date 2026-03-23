Man City win League Cup final against Arsenal with O'Reilly double

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LONDON, March 22 - Two second-half headers by Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly settled the English season's first silverware on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's side beat Arsenal 2-0 in the League Cup final.

Premier League leaders Arsenal arrived as favourites to win their first trophy since 2020 but could have no complaints as City deservedly won the competition for the ninth time.

After a dreary first-half stalemate City went up a gear after the break and O'Reilly capitalised on a fumble by Arsenal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to head in on the hour.

Four minutes later O'Reilly made it 2-0 as he met a cross by Matheus Nunes.

Arsenal huffed and puffed and hit the bar late on but showed little invention as talk of a possible quadruple ended abruptly. REUTERS