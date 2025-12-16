Man City will rotate squad but want to get to League Cup semi-finals, says Pep Guardiola

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won their last five matches in all competitions.

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is aware of the demanding schedule this festive period, and he is planning to rotate his squad for the League Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford at the Etihad on Wednesday.

City eased past Championship side Swansea City 3-1 to reach this stage of the competition, whereas the Bees put five past lowly Grimsby Town of League Two without reply.

While Guardiola has his eyes on the Premier League and the Champions League this season, the League Cup will undoubtedly not rank very high on his priority list.

Speaking on the City website on Tuesday, he said that his fringe players – like goalkeeper James Trafford – will get their chance to play.

“James is going to play and all the players that didn’t play recently are going to play and some from the Academy because three days after that we have West Ham,” Guardiola said.

“I’m not saying it’s not the priority to get to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but normally when we achieve it, it’s when we have all the squad, no injuries and we can rotate.

“When you are one game away from the semi-finals, if you can take it, take it, because you never know when it’s coming back... We have some injuries like John (Stones) and Rodri. We’ll see but we want to get to the semi-finals.”

On the latest injury news, Jeremy Doku will also be sidelined for up to three weeks with a leg injury.

“Jeremy is out... John out, Rodri out. The rest, I think will be ready,” Guardiola confirmed.

He added: “Now we have less recovery, three days not four (after 3-0 win over Crystal Palace), of course the players that didn’t play recently are going to play and the Academy so we will see.”

The League Cup may not be the most glamorous, but City are aiming to restore some former glories.

They won six of the eight editions of the competition between 2013-14 and 2020-21, but have not claimed another title since defeating Tottenham Hotspur in their last final.

Guardiola’s men, in fact, have not gone past the quarter-finals since then. They lost to Spurs in the fourth round last season, and the campaign before they crashed to a third-round defeat by Newcastle United.

Going further back, City lost to Southampton in the quarter-finals in 2022-23 and lost out on penalties to West Ham United in the fourth round the season prior.

Making it to the semi-finals would therefore be a small achievement, for now.

City claimed routine wins over Huddersfield Town and Swansea earlier in the competition, and the hosts enter the clash against Brentford in good form both domestically and continentally, winning each of their last five matches on the spin in all tournaments.

Notably, nine of their last 10 home matches have ended in victory, so Guardiola will be hoping that the Etihad crowd would again be a boost for his side.

In the other camp, Brentford have now made the League Cup last eight for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Bees are still aiming to win their first-ever major honour – excluding second, third and fourth-tier English titles – but their journey last year ended at this stage to eventual winners Newcastle.

The West London club have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup only once, losing to Tottenham in 2021, and the odds are against Keith Andrews and his men when they face the mighty City.

Brentford are winless in three consecutive matches following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United, and it is difficult to see them beat City on their current form.