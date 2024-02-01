Manchester City up to second as Julian Alvarez brace sinks Burnley

MANCHESTER, England - Julian Alvarez celebrated his 24th birthday with two goals as Manchester City cruised to a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Jan 31 to climb to second in the Premier League table.

It was a stroll for the champions as Rodri added a third goal to ensure a 13th win in a row against Burnley, during which time City have scored 46 goals and conceded two. Ameen Al Dakhil netted a late consolation for the visitors.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved to 46 points from 21 games, two behind leaders Liverpool, who play Chelsea later on Wednesday. Burnley are second bottom and seven points from safety having played a game more than Luton Town in 17th.

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne made his first start for City since the opening day of the season and striker Erling Haaland came off the bench for the final 20 minutes after missing the previous 10 games due to injury.

It was freezing cold in Manchester, but a night to warm the heart of Guardiola following a routine win, players successfully returning from injury and a celebration of his former City captain Vincent Kompany, now Burnley’s manager, before kick-off.

But there would be little sentiment once the game started. City took 16 minutes to have an attempt on target, but they opened the scoring from it.

Matheus Nunes broke down the right flank and his cross from the byline provided a simple headed chance for Alvarez to score and the Argentine doubled his tally six minutes later.

De Bruyne played in the striker with a clever low pass from a free kick to catch the visitors unaware and Alvarez produced a cool finish.

It took City 25 seconds in the second half to increase the lead to 3-0.