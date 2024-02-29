Man City to face Newcastle in FA Cup quarters, Liverpool could play Man United

Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Final - Manchester City v Fluminense - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 22, 2023 Manchester City players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 03:38 AM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 03:37 AM

Champions Manchester City will take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Wednesday's draw set up a potential battle between Liverpool and Manchester United if they both advance.

Liverpool play Southampton in a fifth-round match on Wednesday while Manchester United are at Nottingham Forest.

City booked their quarter-final berth in emphatic fashion with Erling Haaland scoring five goals in a 6-2 victory over Luton Town on Tuesday.

Coventry City will play the winner of Wednesday's fifth-round game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion, while Leicester City will take on the winner of Wednesday's game between Chelsea and Leeds United.

Quarter-final draw:

Wolverhampton/Brighton V Coventry City

Nottingham Forest/Manchester United V Liverpool/Southampton

Chelsea/Leeds United V Leicester City

Manchester City V Newcastle United REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top