Manchester City suffer defensive blow as Ruben Dias ruled out for weeks, Josko Gvardiol sidelined long term

MANCHESTER – Manchester City’s English Premier League title challenge has suffered a major setback, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming on Jan 6 that defender Ruben Dias will be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Josko Gvardiol faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his shinbone.

Both players sustained their injuries during City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Jan 4.

Their absences add to City’s problems in defence, with John Stones out for the past month with a thigh injury and Rayan Ait-Nouri away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

City sit second in the league on 42 points, six behind leaders Arsenal after 20 matches.

“Dias, hamstring for four to six weeks,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of the Jan 7 home game against 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. “Gvardiol out for a long time.

“(John) Stones, no idea. Not ready for the next games. (Nathan) Ake fine.”

City midfielder Nico Gonzalez also missed the Chelsea game and Guardiola is also without Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic and Omar Marmoush for the visit of Brighton.

Despite the absences, Guardiola believes things City are not in the same predicament as last season because “the spirit is different” and the team are “more experienced”.

City had a trophyless 2024-25, finishing third in the Premier League and not making it past the Champions League knockout phase play-offs.

Said Guardiola: “Not the same situation. The spirit is different, more experience. Maybe we will get something (in the January transfer window) but it’s completely different. We are not going to buy four or five players like what happened last season.”

He added: “With the spirit that we have, always we can cope. Considering fatigue, we have to see the faces and take a decision tomorrow.”

However, the Spaniard admitted the Gunners are getting “stronger and stronger”.

He said: “The last two or three seasons they have been stronger and stronger. We have six or seven injuries. You would like to have 35 players in the squad. That is not sustainable for the team, and financially.

“Some decisions the club has made, some decisions the club needs to sell because always we have to make financially your numbers but I’m really pleased with the squad we have.”

Brighton, meanwhile, will be without striker Stefanos Tzimas, defender Adam Webster and midfielders Mats Wieffer and Solly March through injury, while Carlos Baleba is at Afcon with Cameroon.

However, manager Fabian Hurzeler believes Kaoru Mitoma is ready to start, while Yankuba Minteh will face a late fitness test.

Pascal Gross could be set for his second Brighton debut after returning from Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window.

Said Hurzeler: “We brought him in to play, therefore he is an option and he plays a big part of our thoughts for the second part of the season.

“I think Pascal’s position is a centre midfielder. He can define the rhythm of the game, create chance and finish in attack. He is capable of scoring and making assists and therefore we want to bring him into this position.”

In the light of Chelsea sacking Enzo Maresca and Manchester United dismissing Ruben Amorim, Guardiola said the pressures of managing in England is similar to Germany and Spain, where he previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Said Guardiola: “It is quite similar. I don’t think there is another country where you are safe if you don’t win games.

“If you don’t get results, it doesn’t matter. The past or present. Every manager is hired for their ideas and they are sacked for their results. Sometimes you need a process and time.” REUTERS, AFP