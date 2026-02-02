Dominic Solanke’s scorpion kick dents Manchester City EPL title hopes as Spurs hit back

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke scores their second goal against Manchester City.

LONDON - Dominic Solanke’s breathtaking scorpion kick delivered a major blow to Manchester City’s Premier League title bid as Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 on Feb 1.

Pep Guardiola’s side were cruising to victory after Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo netted in the first half in north London.

But Solanke reduced the deficit after the interval before producing a candidate for goal of the season to haul Tottenham level.

The England striker’s audacious finish was reminiscent of Olivier Giroud’s famous acrobatic effort for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in 2017.

And it was Tottenham’s bitter north London rivals who benefitted the most from Solanke’s moment of magic.

A section of Tottenham’s fan-base might not have been too disappointed if they had lost, given City’s status as the only realistic hope of stopping Arsenal winning the title for the first time in 22 years.

But Arsenal’s 4-0 rout of Leeds on Jan 31 had left City with no margin for error and Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side now trail the leaders by six points.

With third-placed Aston Villa losing to Brentford on Feb 1, it was a perfect weekend for Arsenal.

Leading Tottenham into the Champions League last 16 with a win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan 28 had bolstered Thomas Frank’s hopes of avoiding the sack and this gritty fightback was another boost for the under-fire Dane.

City’s successive 2-0 wins against Wolves and Galatasaray had done little to ease the feeling that Guardiola’s men are still well short of their best.

Once again, they produced an inconsistent performance that underlined how far they have fallen from the group that won six titles in seven seasons prior to last term.

City have won just once in their last six league games, allowing Arsenal to get back on track after their own recent dip.

They must rebound on Feb 4 by defending their 2-0 first leg lead in the League Cup semi-final against Newcastle before a crucial clash with Liverpool next weekend.

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki scores their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Solanke stunner

Cherki had given City the perfect start in the 11th minute.

Bernardo Silva started the raid by robbing Yves Bissouma before Haaland picked out Cherki.

With two Tottenham defenders backing off, Cherki made them pay with a low drive that whistled into the far corner from just inside the penalty area.

The France playmaker’s fourth goal in his last six appearances was followed by a bad miss from Erling Haaland, who chipped onto the roof of the net as Guardiola shook his head in disbelief.

Semenyo deservedly doubled City’s lead in the 44th minute.

Radu Dragusin’s careless pass landed at Rodri’s feet and he found Silva, who alertly teed up the unmarked Semenyo for a clinical finish from 12 yards as boos cascaded down the stands.

It was the Ghana forward’s fourth goal in five games in all competitions since arriving from Bournemouth.

Lifeless in the first half, Tottenham were given unexpected hope eight minutes after the interval.

City appealed in vain for offside as Solanke controlled Xavi Simons’ pass under pressure in the area.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons (centre) goes up for a header during the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain. PHOTO: AFP

Marc Guehi tried to make a last-ditch tackle, but Solanke prodded past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close-range.

Having been in complete control for so long, City had lost their way and they paid the price in the 70th minute.

Conor Gallagher’s high press won the ball back and he lofted a cross towards Solanke, who contorted his body in mid-air to back-flick an astonishing shot over Donnarumma into the top corner from 10 yards.

City were in disarray and it took Donnarumma’s superb save from Simons to stop Tottenham snatching the points. AFP