Man City still ‘alive’ but need Arsenal slip: Pep Guardiola

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Pep Guardiola said all Manchester City can do is stay alive and hope for an Arsenal slip-up in the Premier League title race, after a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush both struck from Phil Foden passes in the first half at the Etihad before Savinho added a late third to lift City two points behind leaders Arsenal.

With two games remaining for both title challengers, City still have a chance of securing a seventh league crown in nine years.

Guardiola, who made multiple changes to his starting line-up, said his team had to work hard to break down a hard-working Palace team, who face Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final later this month.

Now the City boss turns his attention to Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea.

“We try to be alive until the next (Premier League) game, which is Bournemouth,” he told Sky Sports. “Now focus on the final.”

The Spaniard added that the title was firmly in the hands of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, chasing their first Premier League crown since 2004.

If the Gunners overcome relegated Burnley next Monday, City must beat Bournemouth, who are chasing Champions League qualification, the following day, to keep the title race alive.

“Depends on them (Arsenal),” he also told the BBC. “If they win two games, nothing to do, nothing to talk. All we can be is in there just in case. The last two games are tough.”

Guardiola, whose team have lost the past two FA Cup finals, is chasing a domestic Cup double after City lifted the League Cup earlier this season.

“All we can do is go to sleep as quickly as possible and prepare for the FA Cup,” he reiterated.

“That is what we have to do. The FA Cup, incredible respect. We lost the last two times because we were not good enough. We are going to go there to win.

“We have to be ready physically and mentally against a team who are not in the best season, but the quality is there. Of course, they will do their best, and we have to do our best to try to win.”

On the victory over Palace, Guardiola said Foden – who made a rare appearance in the starting 11 – supplied the kind of inspiration that cannot be drawn up on a tactics board after the England midfielder’s two assists.

“You need the quality, the spark, the talent, the vision, something,” the manager said. “It’s not in the tactical boards, it’s not in the meetings, it’s not in the videos, it’s not even the trainings.

“(Foden) receives the ball in small spaces and creates something. Like the good players, he can deliver and I’m really pleased for him, his performance as a whole.”

Foden will be a long shot to make Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup largely due to his lack of playing time. For now, he is concerned about the Premier League and he said the depth of Guardiola’s squad was proving vital in the season run-in.

“Massively important at this stage of the season to have fresh lads coming in,” Foden said. “We were all excited to play and we were ready. It’s a massive game, must-win, so we are really happy.”

The 25-year-old, who has had to be patient at times this season, was delighted to make his mark.

“Buzzing to contribute to a goal and help the lads get three points, which is the most important,” Foden said.

“I struggled to find my place in the team. It happens when you have quality players around you. You have to wait, be patient, train as hard as you can, and when you get your moment you have to take it.” AFP, REUTERS