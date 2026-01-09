‘My best is yet to come’: Antoine Semenyo after joining Man City from Bournemouth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER – Manchester City have signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on a contract until 2031, the Premier League club said on Jan 9 as they made one of the league’s in-form players their first signing of the January transfer window.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that City agreed to meet his £65 million (S$112.1 million) release clause, amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old, who is the third-highest scorer in the league with 10 goals, said: “I am so proud to have joined Manchester City.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season.

“The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do.”

City’s director of football Hugo Viana said Semenyo was their top target for this window, adding: “He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development. I am excited to see the player Antoine can become in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”

City, who have recently faltered in their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal, are next in action in an FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City on Jan 10. REUTERS