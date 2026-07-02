Man City sign Anderson from Forest in record transfer

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July 2 - England midfielder Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Thursday in a deal reported to be the most expensive transfer for a British player.

The clubs did not disclose financial details, but British media said the total deal was worth up to £116 million pounds ($153 million), surpassing the package of up to £115 million that Real Madrid agreed to pay Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

"Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England," City said in a statement.

The move also makes Anderson Manchester City's most expensive transfer, eclipsing the £100 million pounds they spent to buy winger Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.

Anderson, a product of Newcastle United's academy, joined Forest for £35 million in 2024 and made 92 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

The midfielder has earned a reputation as a high-energy, tactically sound player, combining defensive solidity with the ability to contribute further up the pitch.

He is particularly known for his relentless work-rate, with strong pressing and ball recovery abilities as well as having a high rate of progressive passing and carrying the ball forward.

He joins a Man City midfield already packed with quality in the shape of Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Matheus Nunes and fellow Englishman Phil Foden

Man City, who finished runners-up to Arsenal in the Premier League, will begin a new era under former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola's departure after a hugely successful decade in charge. REUTERS