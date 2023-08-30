Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 29, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to a verbal agreement concerning the transfer of Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, British media reported on Wednesday.

The clubs are understood to have arrived at an initial agreement on a fee of 47 million pounds ($59.83 million) for the 25-year-old, with discussions actively continuing.

Wolves signed the Brazilian born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros ($49.23 million) from Sporting CP on a five-year contract.

After Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury during the Premier League opener at Burnley, resulting in an extended period on the sidelines, City have been actively seeking a midfielder to fill the gap. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top