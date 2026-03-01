Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LEEDS, England, Feb 28 - Antoine Semenyo may be just weeks into his Manchester City career, but the forward says he can already feel the winners of six of the last eight Premier League crowns switching into title-winning mentality as the run-in tightens.

The 26‑year‑old was the difference on Saturday, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win at Leeds United that pulled City within two points of leaders Arsenal after 28 games for both teams.

The Gunners host sixth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side have made a habit of tightening the screws come spring, stacking unbeaten streaks and grinding out narrow wins.

"Definitely seeing it, it starts from training every day -- little habits, passing, possession, just making sure that attention to detail, everyone's focused and not lacking," said Semenyo.

"When you do that in training, it follows into games, and everyone just wants to win. Everyone is just major focused, and that shift in mentality is so crazy that just little things and making sure that we're in tip-top shape."

City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland, who has shouldered the heavy weight of providing the team's goals, missed Saturday's game with an injury.

Semenyo, who has six goals and two assists in his 11 games since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in January, filled in admirably but admitted the weight of responsibility is greater when Haaland is absent.

"Being up front, if the big man's not there, you have to fill his boots," he said. "It's always going to be big pressure when you’re replacing Erling in the team."

But Semenyo's impact has been seamless, something he credits to his teammates and Guardiola.

"The boys make it so easy for me to adapt," he said. "They try to play to my strengths, and the coach helps me just be me — be confident, be calm — and pop up with goals. Playing around world-class players keeps me on my toes."

Semenyo even debuted a new goal celebration, strumming an imaginary guitar after suggestions his mum was not keen on his previous trademark back flip celebration.

"A few friends said I should do something funny," Semenyo said. "That was the first thing that came to my head. The crowd loved it."

Asked whether he was surprised by Semenyo's immediate impact, Guardiola said the club had simply hoped the signing would fit.

"You never know," he said. "You buy players with good intentions, but the impact has been good."

The City boss admitted Haaland's absence remains significant, saying "I wish he was back."

But he offered no clarity on when the striker will return.

"I don't know. We don't have spies in the training centre to deliver info," he said joking. "I don't think it's a big issue. We will see."

For now, Semenyo is helping keep City on Arsenal's heels. REUTERS