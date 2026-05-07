Man City manager Jeglertz always believed they could win WSL title

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Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 3, 2026 Manchester City manager Andree Jeglertz speaks to Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Kerolin during the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

May 7 - Manchester City manager Andree Jeglertz said he had a feeling at the start of the season that they could win the Women’s Super League (WSL) title and that the club's hunger for silverware was the reason he joined.

City were confirmed champions on Wednesday after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jeglertz, who joined City ahead of the season, is only the second manager in WSL history to win the title in his debut campaign, following Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor in 2025.

"I knew the ambition from the club, what they put into the women's programme, the quality of players and also the hunger to win," the Swede told the BBC.

"Definitely, I had a feeling already from the beginning that it was possible. I'm here because that was one of the many things they wanted us to aim for.

"I definitely believed in it, but it went fast. We got pretty good, quite early. The more you believe in it, then everything is possible with quality of this group."

City will now turn their attention to their FA Cup semi-final against holders Chelsea on Sunday. REUTERS