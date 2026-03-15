Manchester City lose ground on Arsenal with 1-1 draw at West Ham

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LONDON - Manchester City lost further ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal on March 14 as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, which left them nine points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

After Arsenal left it late to beat Everton 2-0, Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 31st minute with a fortunate chip over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home Jarrod Bowen’s corner four minutes later.

City poured forward with increasing desperation in search of a winner after the break, but Erling Haaland was denied by Hermansen and scuffed a shot wide as West Ham deservedly clung on to a precious point in their relegation battle.

Manchester City remained second with 61 points from 30 games and West Ham moved up to 17th with 29, one ahead of Nottingham Forest who have a game in hand. REUTERS