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Manchester City lose ground on Arsenal with 1-1 draw at West Ham

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West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos (centre) heading home the equaliser against Manchester City on March 14.

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos (centre) heading home the equaliser against Manchester City on March 14.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • Man City drew 1-1 with West Ham, leaving them nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League with one game in hand.
  • Bernardo Silva scored for City, but Konstantinos Mavropanos equalised for West Ham, who fought hard for a valuable point.
  • The draw moved West Ham to 17th, increasing their chances of avoiding relegation, while City's title hopes diminished.

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LONDON - Manchester City lost further ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal on March 14 as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, which left them nine points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

After Arsenal left it late to beat Everton 2-0, Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 31st minute with a fortunate chip over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home Jarrod Bowen’s corner four minutes later.

City poured forward with increasing desperation in search of a winner after the break, but Erling Haaland was denied by Hermansen and scuffed a shot wide as West Ham deservedly clung on to a precious point in their relegation battle.

Manchester City remained second with 61 points from 30 games and West Ham moved up to 17th with 29, one ahead of Nottingham Forest who have a game in hand. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.