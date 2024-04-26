Manchester City crush Brighton to close gap on Arsenal in title race

BRIGHTON, England - Manchester City demolished Brighton 4-0 as Phil Foden’s double lifted the Premier League title chasers to within one point of leaders Arsenal on April 25.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in imperious mood at the Amex Stadium from the moment Kevin De Bruyne headed them into an early lead.

England forward Foden struck twice before the interval to put the result beyond doubt.

Julian Alvarez ended his goal drought after half-time to ensure injured striker Erling Haaland wasn’t missed as his absence with a muscle problem stretched to a second successive game.

Liverpool’s surprise defeat at Everton on April 24 was a welcome boost for City in the title race after Arsenal had thrashed Chelsea 5-0 on April 23.

And City’s stroll on the south coast kept the destiny of the title in their hands.

Guardiola’s team, who have a game in hand on both Arsenal and third-placed Liverpool, will be crowned champions for an unprecedented fourth successive season if they win their last five matches.

With at least four goals in each of their last four league games, City are rounding into form at just the right moment once again.

Next up for City, who are unbeaten in 18 league games, is a trip to Nottingham Forest on April 28, while Arsenal head to Tottenham just hours earlier.

Guardiola has bemoaned the “unacceptable” fixture schedule that he believes puts his players’ health at risk, blaming the pile-up for their sluggish performance in their 1-0 win against Chelsea on April 20, in the FA Cup semi-finals.

While City searched for the energy to propel them a step closer to the title, Brighton couldn’t have been any fresher as they played for the first time in 12 days.

But there was no sign of any weariness from the champions as they took the lead with a typically eye-catching move in the 17th minute.