Man City edge ahead in English Premier League title race with victory over Fulham

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared that his players thrive on pressure, as they swept to the top of the English Premier League after Josko Gvardiol’s double inspired a vital 4-0 victory at Fulham on May 11.

Guardiola’s side are now two wins away from lifting an unprecedented fourth successive English title after a commanding display at Craven Cottage.

“The great players enjoy playing with great pressure,” he said.

“These players in the last few years have been able to do it and we are again in the latter stages. Our dream is as we said a few weeks ago was to arrive in the last games with it in our hands, with the destiny belonging to us.

“We did a really good job today. We played really well and now we recover, go back to Manchester, then come back to London to play the ‘final’ against Spurs.”

Gvardiol put City ahead early on before Phil Foden’s 25th goal in all competitions this season increased their lead.

By the time Gvardiol netted his second, City were strolling to three priceless points on a sunlit afternoon on the banks of the River Thames.

Julian Alvarez then underlined City’s superiority with a late penalty after Issa Diop was sent off for fouling him.

Now two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, City will look for a favour from their arch-rivals Manchester United, who host the Gunners on May 12.

If Arsenal fail to win at Old Trafford, City will be crowned champions if they beat Tottenham Hotspur on May 14 or West Ham in their final game on May 19.

Regardless of Arsenal’s remaining results against United and Everton, City know two more victories will make it a remarkable six titles in the last seven seasons.

City’s 16th successive win against Fulham – the longest run of consecutive victories over one team in English football history – also mathematically ended third-placed Liverpool’s title challenge.

Guardiola had labelled the Fulham game as the first of four “finals” for City as they aim to clinch the title and then beat United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

His players rose to his challenge in style and will head to Spurs boasting a 21-game unbeaten league run.

A social media video of Fulham players flying a kite during training this week had raised questioned about just how focused the Cottagers would be in a match that had little riding on it for them.