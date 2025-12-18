Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 17 - Manchester City eased into the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 2-0 home win over Brentford on Wednesday, with Rayan Cherki scoring a superb ‍opener ​and Savinho's deflected shot finishing off the visitors.

Pep Guardiola ‍made seven changes from the City side which won 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Sunday but the ​hosts ​had little trouble seeing off Brentford who offered very little going forward.

After a slow start under relentless rain, City began to create opportunities, Cherki dragging a shot ‍wide and having another attempt parried away while Oscar Bobb wasted a decent chance ​after weaving his way into the ⁠area.

His tame effort was straight at the keeper and Bobb went off injured in the 19th minute to be replaced by Phil Foden, who himself made way near the end to allow 19-year-old Charlie ​Gray to come on and make his senior debut for City.

Brentford's Mathias Jensen forced City keeper James ‌Trafford into a save with a ​free kick, the only time they really threatened in the first half and in the 32nd minute Cherki opened the scoring for the hosts.

A City corner was headed away but the clearance fell to Cherki outside the area who chested the ball down before shifting it on to his right foot and letting fly with an unstoppable shot into ‍the far top corner.

Cherki pulled out the Erling Haaland robot celebration, and then ​went to shake hands with the smiling City striker rested on the bench by Guardiola.

City wrapped ​up the win in the 67th minute when Savinho took ‌the ball into the area and his shot took a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer which sent the ball looping over ‌the keeper. REUTERS