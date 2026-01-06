Straitstimes.com header logo

Man City defender Gvardiol to undergo shin surgery

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 4, 2026 Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jan 5 - Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo surgery on a shin injury this week, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Croatian was substituted early in the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Chelsea.

"The defender will have surgery later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis," City  said in a statement.

City are second in the table on 42 points, six behind leaders Arsenal. Their defender Ruben Dias also went off due to injury in the Chelsea match and England centre back John Stones is sidelined too. REUTERS

