Man City cut Arsenal's lead to two points with win over Brentford

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MANCHESTER, England, May 9 - Manchester City kept the Premier League title race bubbling with a 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday thanks to second-half goals by Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush as they cut the gap with leaders Arsenal to two points with three games left.

City have 74 points from 35 games but their draw at Everton on Monday means they need Arsenal -- who visit relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday -- to squander points in one of their remaining games to have a chance at the title.

"If you play for Manchester City, you think of titles every single day," Haaland said of his team's title hopes.

City dominated much of the game at The Etihad but Brentford held strong before Doku, City's best player on the night, produced a moment of brilliance on the hour, cutting inside from the left and curling a right-foot shot into the top corner.

Haaland gave City a two-goal cushion when he bundled the ball into the net after 75 minutes.

In what was far from the prettiest of goals, Antoine Semenyo cut the ball back for Haaland, whose shot was blocked. The big Norwegian was, though, able to back-heel the ball into the net past Caoimhin Kelleher for his 26th league goal of the season.

Marmoush struck deep in injury time when he latched onto a pass from Haaland, took a touch and then struck the ball across the keeper and into the far corner to wrap up the win.

City remain unbeaten in the league since January in a relentless run that has turned the final weeks of the season into a breathless title chase.

"We'll see. (The title race) is not in our hands," Guardiola said. "We will do our job. We didn't do perfectly at Everton. It was tough. Wednesday, (we host) Crystal Palace, another team set to play a European final. We just do our job and wait."

Palace face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final later this month before City's title rivals Arsenal take on Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

BRENTFORD'S EUROPEAN HOPES DENTED

Brentford's loss was a blow to their hopes of a place in Europe next term. They sit eighth, four points off the top six.

"We were playing against a team fighting for the title. You could see that from their urgency," Brentford boss Keith Andrews said. "I liked a lot of what we did today. I liked the bravery and courage with our approach."

City had 25 shots to Brentford's four and 10 shots on target to the visitors' two.

Phil Foden had a couple of City's best chances, including one that forced a magnificent save from Kelleher who managed to just flick his shot over the bar.

Brentford appealed twice for red cards to no avail.

Tempers flared in the first half when City captain Bernardo Silva and Nathan Collins battled for the ball and Silva punched Collins in the back of the leg as he fell.

Then Kevin Schade went down in the box late on under pressure from Matheus Nunes but after a VAR check it was decided there was not enough contact for a penalty.

"I will be the first to tell what a difficult job they have to do on a day-to-day basis," Andrews said.

"It's difficult with all the contentious issues and at times the playacting. I thought the Kevin Schade incident was a penalty. So that was really disappointing." REUTERS