Man City cruise to 2-0 victory against Sheffield United

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2023 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2023 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Sheffield United's Vini Souza, George Baldock and Jayden Bogle REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2023 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Sheffield United's Vini Souza REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2023 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva takes a free kick Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

MANCHESTER - Manchester City ended a run of three successive Premier League home draws with a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday.

Goals by Rodri and Julian Alvarez in each half barely did justice to City's dominance as they enjoyed 84% possession.

Phil Foden set up Rodri to open the scoring with a precise finish in the 14th minute, and the England midfielder was instrumental in City's second goal just past the hour mark as his pass was tapped in by Alvarez.

City, who had not won a league match at home since early November, never had to engage top gear as Sheffield United defended deeply to avoid a heavy loss.

While the points were welcome, even better news for City was the sight of Kevin de Bruyne appearing on the bench, having been out since the opening game of the season.

City have 40 points from 19 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool. REUTERS

