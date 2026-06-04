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Man City consider legal action over Real Madrid presidential candidate’s pledge to sign Haaland

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Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 16, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland misses a chance to score REUTERS/Tony O Brien

While Erling Haaland had said he would like to play for Real Madrid one day, there has been no suggestion he is unhappy at Manchester City.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MANCHESTER – Manchester City are considering legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme said he would sign the Premier League club’s Norway striker Erling Haaland if elected.

Riquelme, a renewable energy entrepreneur challenging incumbent Florentino Perez, made the pledge during an appearance on Spanish television on June 3, where he held up a Real Madrid shirt bearing Haaland’s name.

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue,” a City spokesperson said on June 4.

“There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player’s image in this context.”

Riquelme said Haaland, who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season, had a release clause and wanted to move to the Spanish club, adding that he would make the transfer a priority if he wins the June 7 election.

A joint statement from Haaland’s father Alfie and the 25-year-old player’s agent Rafaela Pimenta swiftly rejected the suggestion, describing it as “not true”.

Riquelme added he would try to sign City’s Spain midfielder Rodri, saying he had spoken to the player’s agent and would “do everything possible” to bring the Ballon d’Or winner to Madrid.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Real’s presidential election, the first in two decades in which Perez is not running unopposed, after the club’s two seasons without a major trophy.

Perez confirmed on June 3 that Jose Mourinho will return to manage Real if he wins the election, in which about 100,000 club members are eligible to take part in the voting.

Real Madrid presidential hopeful Enrique Riquelme attending an international economic forum.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Haaland had the option to join Real in 2022 when he left Borussia Dortmund but chose City, where his father played.

While the striker, who won the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons, said he would like to play for Real one day, there has been no suggestion he is unhappy at City. He signed a new 9½-year contract in January 2025. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.