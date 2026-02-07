Man City brace for Liverpool challenge as Pep Guardiola emphasises mental fortitude

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that mental strength separates elite players from the rest, as his team prepare for their Premier League game on Feb 8 at Liverpool in what he described as one of the toughest away fixtures in football.

Coming into this weekend, City were six points behind title favourites Arsenal after failing to capitalise when the league leaders also dropped points in recent weeks.

Guardiola’s men have only one win in their last six league games and the Spaniard emphasised that raw talent alone does not cut it at the highest level, especially in the big games.

“I have tried to see how they have played lately... What we have to do, if we have to adjust something. But it is Anfield. The biggest stages and the biggest games always need big personalities,” Guardiola told reporters on Feb 6 as he spoke about the clash.

“I have said many times, it’s not about the skills of the players in the top leagues. In the top clubs the skills are there. I never know one player that is not good enough to play in the top clubs, it is how you behave.

“How you play in the latter stages of the biggest competitions is what defines you as a player. The mind of the players you have defines the big teams.”

When asked if Anfield represents the ultimate test for visiting teams, the 55-year-old was unequivocal despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.

Arne Slot’s reigning champions were sixth in the standings as they began their week, eight points behind City with just one win in their last six games.

“Yep, always a tough opponent and a difficult place and stadium, especially with the quality of the players and the managers. Yes, it’s been tough,” Guardiola insisted.

“They remain an exceptional team. Top-class manager and an exceptional team, no doubt. The moments are the moments, the seasons are the seasons so always remains a good team.”

The City boss also refused to confirm if star striker Erling Haaland would return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the midweek League Cup semi-final win over Newcastle United, while Bernardo Silva is also a doubt.

Haaland leads the league with 20 goals but the striker has not found the net in his last three league games.

“I don’t know, we will see tomorrow. All I will say is I think he is the best. Erling is the best striker in the world,” Guardiola said.

Meanwhile, he side-stepped a question about his own future as speculation mounts that this will be his last season at the club. He signed a two-year contract extension in November 2024 and the deal is due to expire in June 2027.

“I have one more year on my contract. It is the same answer I answered two months ago,” Guardiola said.

On matters off the pitch, he also doubled down on his comments about the “hurt” he feels for victims of conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan after Jewish community leaders told him to “focus on football”.

“To be honest I didn’t say anything special. I think why should I not express how I feel just because I am a manager? So I do not agree but I respect absolutely all opinions,” he said.

“What I said basically is how many conflicts there are right now around the world. How many? A lot, right? I condemn all of them. All of them.” REUTERS, AFP