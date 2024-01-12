Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wary of ‘difficult’ Newcastle test as EPL title race heats up

LONDON – The English Premier League does winter breaks like no other competition, so the action will keep coming thick and fast this weekend to take off the chill of January.

Unlike other European leagues where clubs get a sizeable chunk of time off around December and January – most notably the three-week stoppage in the German Bundesliga – the English top flight churns on in relentless fashion.

All 20 clubs do get a little breather as the 21st round of fixtures is split over two successive weekends.

Although with the FA Cup third round occupying the first week of January, together with replays and the League Cup semi-finals, the schedule is still full.

The title race will certainly not be going into temporary hibernation this weekend with champions Manchester City travelling to out-of-form Newcastle United on Jan 13 with the chance to cut leaders Liverpool’s advantage to two points.

The Reds are not in action until next weekend, when they travel to Bournemouth.

But City manager Pep Guardiola is, as usual, not getting ahead of himself.

“It always has been difficult, especially since (Newcastle manager) Eddie Howe took over,” he said.

“We have faced each other many times when he was at Bournemouth and now at Newcastle. We have a good history together.”

On the title race, he added: “We are only five points behind, it is statistically possible.

“Is it realistic? At the moment, it’s far away so I don’t know. Right now Liverpool are playing unbelievable, they are back having their best moment in many years.”

City’s Club World Cup commitments mean they have played only 19 games to Liverpool’s 20 and should they beat Newcastle, it will gear up to be a compelling scrap for the title over the coming months.

Guardiola will fancy his chances, as City have scored in each of their last 30 Premier League games against the Magpies, which is the longest scoring streak one side have over another in the competition’s history.

Furthermore, they have won more games (30), scored more goals (98) and kept more clean sheets (22) against Newcastle than any other opponent.

The visitors have also beaten City only once in their last 32 league matches – a 2-1 home win in 2019 – and lost 26.