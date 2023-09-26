Man City boss Pep Guardiola just thinking about the next game and not titles

LONDON – It is still early in the season but Manchester City have already taken the English Premier League by storm, and will be aiming for the same in the League Cup third round on Wednesday as they chase their quadruple dreams.

The treble winners – who lost out on this competition to Manchester United last season – are the only team with a 100 per cent record in the Premier League this campaign.

They clinched their sixth straight win with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest over the weekend, and have conceded the least number of goals (three) among all teams.

It is difficult to see any side capable of challenging City at the moment but Newcastle United will try their best to stand in their way at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has played down the high expectations of his side.

“It’s nice to have the ambition but ambition has to be the next game,” he said on Tuesday.

“In May if you’re still in the competitions you can think about it (winning the treble or the quadruple) but thinking about it now in late September can be a mistake.

“All the players what they want is to fight for the titles. The problem is the lack of rest, mentally especially. The players are happy to play and win the games, fighting for the titles. The problem is the lack of rest over years and years.”

City have won the League Cup in six of the last 10 seasons, claiming four straight victories between 2018 and 2021, so Guardiola and his players will know exactly how to win this competition.

They have already beaten Newcastle this season, when they won 1-0 in the Premier League in August. That victory meant that City are now unbeaten in 10 matches – including eight wins – against the Magpies.

Erling Haaland is seeking to add to his eight goals in all competitions, although he could be rested to give more game time to Julian Alvarez – the Argentinian forward scored the goal in the August win at the Etihad.

Kevin de Bruyne remains a long-term injury absentee, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt and Rodri is suspended following his sending off against Forest.

Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are likely to play limited minutes after coming back from injuries.

Newcastle will head into the match high in confidence after they thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane.

Eight different players scored in a Premier League game for the first time in history, and it was also the Magpies’ biggest away win in the Premier League era.

After losing three of their opening four games, Eddie Howe’s men will hope that they have turned the corner after a 1-0 win over Brentford and a hard-fought 0-0 Champions League draw with AC Milan which preceded Sunday’s big win.