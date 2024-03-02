Man City boss Pep Guardiola expecting ‘best’ Man United in derby

LONDON – Pep Guardiola is expecting the “best” from Manchester United, even though his Manchester City side will start their English Premier League derby on March 3 as red-hot favourites to extend their dominance over their rivals.

City have won five of their past six matches against United in all competitions and are 15 points ahead of the Red Devils ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola, whose second-placed team are chasing another treble, insisted he would not be taking United lightly.

“I expect the best from United, (they are) opponents that I respect too much,” he said on March 1.

“I know them and have a lot of respect for the institution... United of course, Erik (ten Hag) and the players but when I see what we have to do my players will know it today and tomorrow.”

Guardiola added that despite United’s disappointing season – they are in sixth – they still carry a threat.

“They create something special in set pieces, in transition, in open play, (they have the right) connection between a few players and they score goals,” he said.

“Always United have been that way. When they play good they win games, when they are OK they are also able to win games. We are in March already, and in 2024, they lost just one game, last week at home (against Fulham).”

Guardiola was also asked whether City’s dominance of matches between the two teams illustrated the shift in the balance of power in Manchester over the past decade.

He said: “The 1980s was Liverpool, the 90s was United and now we are this many years, winning seven Premier Leagues in the past decade, 11, 12 years.

“It happens. In 50 years or 60 years there’s never, ever in one country one club that dominates and controls everything so we can try... as much as possible to extend for many years what we are trying to do, especially the consistency.”

The City boss confirmed that forward Jack Grealish is unavailable for the match.

He has not featured in the last three league games after suffering a groin injury in the Champions League win at FC Copenhagen in mid-February, and he went off injured in the first half in the FA Cup win over Luton Town on Feb 27.

City now face a tough run of games in the coming weeks. After United they will face their title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in the league, along with their Champions League last-16, second leg with Copenhagen on March 6.

Momentum is on their side, however, as they are unbeaten since early December and have won 16 of their past 18 games in all competitions.