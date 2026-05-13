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Man City boss Guardiola says VAR decisions like the flip of a coin

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 19, 2026 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 19, 2026 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

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May 13 - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola compared the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system to the flip of a coin on Tuesday and said his side must play well enough to avoid any impact from decisions that go against them.

VAR has been under renewed scrutiny this week after West Ham United’s late equaliser against Premier League leaders Arsenal was disallowed, a decision that could prove crucial in the title race.

“The only thing we can do is do it (perform) better, that is only in your control,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home game against Crystal Palace.

“We lost the two finals of the FA Cup because the referees didn’t do their jobs they should do, even the VAR. When this happens it is because we have to do better, not the referees or VAR.

"I never trust anything since I arrived (at City) a long time ago. I learned you have to do it better, be in a position to do it better because (if not) you blame yourself with what you have to do, because (VAR) is a flip of a coin."

City trail Arsenal by five points but have played one game fewer than the London side.

“We play in this game, we go to Bournemouth and the last game in Aston Villa. The important one is tomorrow and we will see what happens to the next games," Guardiola said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.