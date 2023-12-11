Man City beat Luton to get back on track, Everton down Chelsea

LUTON, England - Manchester City proved that talk of their demise was premature as the champions climbed back to within four points of leaders Liverpool in the table with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Sunday, their first win in five league games.

Everton inflicted a third away defeat in a row on Chelsea with a 2-0 victory, while a spirited Fulham side registered their second straight 5-0 victory when they beat West Ham United at home in a one-sided London derby.

City were trailing at halftime at a raucous Kenilworth Road after Elijah Adebayo headed Luton into the lead seconds before halftime.

But Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored three minutes apart to keep the champions -- who were missing striker Erling Haaland through injury -- in fourth place on 33 points, four shy of leaders Liverpool in a crowded title fight.

"Great performance after what happened in (recent) results," City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC. "We conceded the goal in the last minute of the first half. It was a really good test and the players reacted as they had to."

Four points separate the top four teams with Liverpool at the summit after their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Arsenal are second after losing 1-0 at Aston Villa, who are third.

"I think a lot of people like to talk about City and go on like it's a big crisis," Grealish told Sky Sports. "In reality we've played very good teams."

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in his 100th Premier League appearance for Everton and substitute Lewis Dobbin netted a late second goal as Sean Dyche's team won for the fourth time in five games.

"We are so glad to win this game," Doucoure said. "At Goodison Park we know the fans are behind us. I'm very happy, two goals in two games. I'm delighted for the team."

Everton are 17th in the table with 13 points, while Chelsea slipped to 12th. Without their 10-point deduction for financial breaches, Everton would be in 10th, four points ahead of Chelsea.

Fulham had five different scorers against West Ham, four days after they beat Nottingham Forest 5-0. Sunday's win marked the fourth straight game in which they had scored at least three goals.

Fulham climbed four spots to 10th on 21 points, three behind ninth-placed West Ham.

"We keep getting in the right areas. We were doing that earlier this season but maybe the runs weren't there or we weren't filling the spaces," said Harry Wilson, who scored one goal from long range and assisted another.

Raul Jimenez, Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo and Carlos Vinicius also scored. REUTERS