Man City are not machines, says Pep Guardiola ahead of Chelsea clash

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows there is no time to dwell on his side’s Champions League exit, as the games come thick and fast with a big FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea at Wembley on April 20.

City’s dreams of a second successive treble were dashed in midweek when they lost on penalties to Real Madrid after ending the two-legged quarter-final tie 4-4 on aggregate.

Guardiola’s men dominated the match, but it was not to be and they will now turn their attention to the FA Cup and the English Premier League, where they lead Arsenal and Liverpool by two points.

However, it is precisely this relentless schedule that City may find themselves without two of their key players for this huge encounter with the Blues.

Guardiola has major injury concerns in Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland who, along with Manuel Akanji, all asked to be taken off before the shoot-out against Real.

“Kevin seems well. Erling felt something, a muscular issue. Kevin felt exhausted, so tired, after five months out injured (at the start of the season), so that’s normal. We’ll see more tomorrow,” the City boss said on April 19.

On his best players being fatigued at this stage of the season – Rodri had also previously pleaded for a rest – he added: “It’s normal, with the amount of games we’ve played this season and in the previous seasons.

“There’s not much time for recovery, we played extra time and the intensity we play. We are not machines, the fatigue is there. But today we are better than yesterday and tomorrow we will be even better going into the Chelsea game.”

This will be City’s sixth straight FA Cup semi-final, which is a competition record.

Interestingly, they have lost three of their previous five matches at this stage, including a 1-0 setback to Chelsea in 2021.

Last season’s triumph and their success in 2018-19 were the two times that they made it past the last four, and eventually went on to clinch the title.

So, if statistics were anything to go by, Guardiola will know the semi-finals are a significant hurdle to cross for his side.

One positive is that City are unbeaten in eight games against the Blues, so it will take something special for Mauricio Pochettino’s young side to claim a victory against Guardiola’s seasoned winners.