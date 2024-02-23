Man City and Arsenal seek to keep heat on Liverpool

LONDON – With leaders Liverpool otherwise engaged this weekend, Manchester City and Arsenal have the chance to close the gap in what is brewing to be the closest English Premier League title race for years.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds hit back to beat Luton Town 4-1 on Feb 21 and stretch their lead to four points as they turn their attention to the League Cup final against Chelsea on Feb 25.

In the meantime, Champions City, who like Arsenal have played 25 games to Liverpool’s 26, head to Bournemouth on Feb 24 before Arsenal then try to settle some scores with Newcastle United.

Liverpool have 60 points to City’s 56 and Arsenal’s 55 with all three sides knowing that the margins for error are minimal with just 12 games remaining after this weekend.

City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend snapped an 11-match winning streak in all competitions and altered the odds ever so slightly in the title race.

But a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford in midweek courtesy of Erling Haaland’s goal got them back on track and Pep Guardiola’s side will be expected to dispatch a Bournemouth team they beat 4-1 this time last season.

The City boss, however, remained coy when asked about his side’s chances of edging Liverpool to retain their title.

“We don’t think beyond tomorrow’s game. They (Bournemouth) are impressive and well organised. Their coach is exceptional, so aggressive and direct,” Guardiola said.

“It’s always a difficult game for the way they play. It will be completely different to when we played here (6-1 win in November).”

When probed again about the title race, he simply added: “I want Man City to be there (at the top level). Whether it’s Manchester United, Liverpool or someone else it doesn’t matter. I only care about Man City being there.”

The Spaniard will miss the injured Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish while Kevin de Bruyne is not “100 per cent”, but otherwise, his team should be raring to go.

Arsenal’s sensational start to 2024 suffered a bump on Feb 21 as they lost 1-0 to Porto late in their Champions League last-16, first-leg clash, failing to have a shot on target.

Mikel Arteta’s side can ill afford any hangover from that game as they host Newcastle.

The last time the two sides met in November, the Gunners boss as left seething about the match officials after a 1-0 defeat on Tyneside – describing them as “embarrassing and a disgrace”.

That was Arsenal’s first league defeat of the season but apart from a dip around Christmas, they look better-equipped to go the full distance this time after faltering in the face of a City onslaught a year ago.