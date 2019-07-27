Man, 36, arrested in probe over ICC tickets involving Joseph Schooling's former spokesman

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday (July 26) in relation to the non-delivery of International Champions Cup (ICC) tickets, the police said on Saturday.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

On Thursday, the authorities confirmed a police report had been lodged against sports agent Hafidz Ja'afar, who was accused of failing to deliver ICC tickets last weekend.

Before that, several people had allegedly paid him for the two matches over the weekend, but Hafidz never gave them valid tickets.

He has been uncontactable since last Saturday (July 20).

Hafidz was the former spokesman for Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, assisting the Schooling family with media queries following the swimmer's stunning victory at the 2016 Rio Games. He was, until last week, working for his swim school - known as Swim Schooling - on a part-time basis. It is understood his employment was terminated last Friday.

In a statement to ST on Thursday, Schooling's representatives confirmed this, saying that Hafidz was sacked "when he could not be contacted, despite several attempts".

The school also put up a notice on its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying that Hafidz "is not authorised to transact any business, collect any monies or act in any capacity whatsoever on behalf of our company".