Mali advance to last 16 after dull 0-0 draw with Comoros

Dec 29 - Mali and Comoros played to a tepid 0-0 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A fixture in Casablanca on Monday, a result that sends the Malians into the last 16 and eliminates their rivals from the tournament.

Mali finish second in Group A with three points having drawn all their matches, leaving them behind pool winners Morocco (seven points).

Comoros finish in third with two points, but their -2 goal-difference means they will not be one of the four best third-place finishers that advance to the knockout stage.

Mali will face the runner-up in Group C in the next round, with their opponents to be revealed at the completion of that pool on Tuesday, but almost certain to be Tunisia.

They will be without Amadou Haidara for that fixture after he received a late red card against Comoros for a dangerous challenge.

There was little goal-mouth action against the Indian Ocean side, with just three shots on target all game, but Mali got the point they needed to ensure their progress.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma saw his goal-bound effort saved by Yannick Pandor in the Comoros goal with the best chance of the first half.

Comoros were forced forward in the second period as they had to chase the win, and El Fardou Ben forced an excellent stop from Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra as his shot looked to be arrowing into the top corner before being saved. REUTERS