Malaysian fans flocking to hotels for World Cup action

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Football fans Chan Kok Leong (left) and Visshan Miyanathan watch a match at the lounge of Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA – Hotels are throwing open their lounges, bars and public viewing areas to football fans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, giving mamak restaurants a run for their money.

While the tournament’s kick-off times have dampened weekday crowds at some mamak outlets, top draw and weekend fixtures are still pulling the crowds in.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) president Christina Toh said the big hotels recognised the World Cup as a great global sporting event.

“There is always strong interest in major sporting events, and the World Cup is one.

“Most larger hotels subscribe to the necessary channels and show matches in lounges, sports bars and other public areas,” she said.

Toh said hotel lounges saw increased customers whenever football powerhouses such as Argentina, France, Brazil and England were in action.

“Not everyone subscribes to sports channels at home, so many go out to watch the matches.

“Hotels offer a comfortable environment and a wider range of F&B options,” she said.

Toh said while some screenings were mainly for in-house guests, highly anticipated matches often attracted outsiders, too.

Many hotels are also using the tournament to boost F&B sales through special viewing promotions, while projector screens and dedicated viewing areas helped create a more vibrant atmosphere.

Over at mamak restaurants, the response has been more mixed, with match timing playing a major role in determining crowd sizes.

Shaik Ismail, the owner of Restoran Hathija Maju in SS18, Subang Jaya, said the tournament did not significantly boost weekday business due to many matches being played during working hours.

He said less prominent fixtures played during the day attracted little interest, but matches involving football giants continued to draw supporters even during early morning kick-offs.

“If it is Brazil, England, Germany or the Netherlands, people will still come even if the match starts at 6am,” he said.

He said crowds were noticeably larger during the tournament’s opening weekend, when supporters had flexibility to stay out late.

“As the tournament progresses towards the knockout stages, we expect more fans to come,” he said.

His outlet, which operates round the clock, will keep its large screens switched on throughout the tournament.

He is also considering holding special events later in the tournament to capitalise on growing interest. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK